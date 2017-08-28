

A four-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision in Perth County.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Perth Road 122 and Line 39, just north of Stratford.

Perth County OPP say it involved two cars – one of which was carrying five people, and one of which had one person in it.

All six people were taken to hospital. The four year old was the only person listed as having life-threatening injuries.

Police say one of the vehicles was northbound on Road 122, while the other was eastbound on Line 39. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.