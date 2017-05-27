

CTV Kitchener





A hazmat team was called to a Cambridge industrial property on Friday after a spill of about 250 gallons of used motor oil.

It happened in the parking lot of a trucking company on Saltsman Drive around 10:30 a.m.

The hazmat team was called to help with the clean-up.

The Ministry of the Environment also visited the property to evaluate the impact on the surrounding area.

Crews spent most of the day cleaning up the spill.