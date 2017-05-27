Featured
250 gallons of used motor oil spills, hazmat team called to clean it up
Crews clean up oil spill at Cambridge business. (May 26, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, May 27, 2017 3:02PM EDT
A hazmat team was called to a Cambridge industrial property on Friday after a spill of about 250 gallons of used motor oil.
It happened in the parking lot of a trucking company on Saltsman Drive around 10:30 a.m.
The hazmat team was called to help with the clean-up.
The Ministry of the Environment also visited the property to evaluate the impact on the surrounding area.
Crews spent most of the day cleaning up the spill.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- GRCA, public health no longer testing beaches for bacteria
- Motorcyclist injured in crash near Winterbourne
- 250 gallons of used motor oil spills, hazmat team called to clean it up
- One man dead, another suffers stab wounds after disturbance in Beaverton
- Cambridge fundraiser gets men to “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes”