Featured
24 portable toilets destroyed by another suspicous fire in Wellington County
An early morning fire destroyed 24 portable toilets at a storage lot in the the town of Erin on August 26, 2017. (OPP/Marylou Schwindt)
Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, August 26, 2017 12:13PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 26, 2017 12:21PM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a number of portable toilets were destroyed by fire at a storage yard in Erin.
Police say that around 5:00 a.m. fire crews and emergency services responded to a fire at 19 Pioneer Drive.
Approximately 24 of the toilets were destroyed while several others were damaged from the extreme heat, say police.
Damage is estimated at $40,000 and OPP believe the fire is suspicious.
This fire is one in a long list of suspicious fires in Wellington County that are currently under investigation.