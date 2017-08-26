

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a number of portable toilets were destroyed by fire at a storage yard in Erin.

Police say that around 5:00 a.m. fire crews and emergency services responded to a fire at 19 Pioneer Drive.

Approximately 24 of the toilets were destroyed while several others were damaged from the extreme heat, say police.

Damage is estimated at $40,000 and OPP believe the fire is suspicious.

This fire is one in a long list of suspicious fires in Wellington County that are currently under investigation.