

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Two arrests have been made in connection with a case in which a girl was allegedly kidnapped and forced to have sex with men.

Lindsay Rye, an 18-year-old woman from Kitchener, appeared in court Tuesday on charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, human trafficking and sexual assault.

Much of what was said during that court appearance is covered by a publication ban.

Rye’s alleged victim is a girl from Waterloo Region between the ages of 12 and 17.

Police say the girl was forced into the sex trade in both Kitchener and London.

In addition to the offences listed above, Rye is charged with assault, uttering threats to cause bodily harm and advertising sexual services.

Following her court appearance, police announced that a 16-year-old girl had been arrested for the same offences as Rye. She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Rye remains in custody, with a bail hearing scheduled for Friday.

Police say they are in the early stages of their investigation, and want to hear from anyone who has information that could help their detectives.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa