Police have released names and photographs of two people wanted in connection with a series of crimes across southern Ontario.

Waterloo Regional Police say the pair are believed to be behind an incident outside a supermarket on Ottawa Street South in Kitchener last week. During that incident, a police officer was assaulted while attempting to make an arrest for shoplifting.

The suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Kevin Stapleford-Francalanza and 22-year-old Rachel Hayden.

According to Niagara Regional Police, they damaged several vehicles in a Niagara-on-the-Lake parking lot on Tuesday while getting away from police.

Stapleford-Francalanza and Hayden are suspected in a number of thefts and related incidents dating back to mid-August.

Police say they should be considered dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who encounters them should call 911.

In the Kitchener incident, the pair were seen leaving the area in a grey Nissan vehicle bearing stolen Ontario licence plates numbered CAAH 796. Police say they are likely switching vehicles regularly.

Police officers in Guelph, Brantford and other jurisdictions are also investigating crimes in which Stapleford-Francalanza and Hayden are suspects.