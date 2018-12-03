

CTV Kitchener





A teenager is facing gun charges after an incident near an Erin school.

A school in Erin was placed on hold and secure on Monday afternoon after a gunshot was reported nearby.

Wellington County OPP responded to the call at a residence on Erindale Drive in Erin just after noon.

Officers secured the area, putting a nearby school on hold and secure.

Police said in a press release that several youths were detained at the residence, and a firearm was found and seized.

An Erin male, 17, has been charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 2.

The hold and secure at the school was lifted later Monday afternoon.