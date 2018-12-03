Featured
Young person facing firearms charges after gunshot heard near school
Ontario Provincial Police generic file picture. (The Canadian Press)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 5:09PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 6, 2018 4:35PM EST
A teenager is facing gun charges after an incident near an Erin school.
A school in Erin was placed on hold and secure on Monday afternoon after a gunshot was reported nearby.
Wellington County OPP responded to the call at a residence on Erindale Drive in Erin just after noon.
Officers secured the area, putting a nearby school on hold and secure.
Police said in a press release that several youths were detained at the residence, and a firearm was found and seized.
An Erin male, 17, has been charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 2.
The hold and secure at the school was lifted later Monday afternoon.