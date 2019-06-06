

Three quarters of a century later, Bill Adams still remembers his role on Juno Beach.

Adams was 24 when he and 14,000 other Canadians landed on the beach on June 6, 1944.

He doesn’t think or talk about his time in the Second World War too often, but he remembers that day.

“What happened on D-Day? You moved awfully fast,” he remembers. “You knew what was coming.”

A special ceremony was scheduled at the Village of Winston Park retirement home on Thursday in order to honour him on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

He doesn’t think he deserves any special attention, saying that he volunteered at the time not out of bravery, but because that’s what you did.

Still, he understands that people want to thank him and the other Canadians that served, many of whom never came home.