'You don't know if you're involved in that': Former patients of Woodstock doctor wanted on child pornography charges speak out

Former patients of a Woodstock doctor say they are disturbed to hear he is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for child pornography charges.

Woodstock police issued the arrest warrant Thursday afternoon for 58-year-old Dr. Robert Stern, but have not released any further details on where they believe he may be.

Stern is wanted on charges for distributing, possessing and accessing child pornography.

“I couldn't believe that someone I trusted was up on charges like that,” says Alisha Long, a former patient of Dr. Stern’s.

Long was a patient of Dr. Stern from the time she was six years old, and he remained her doctor for 26 years.

She says she’s not the only one in her family who visited Dr. Stern for medical needs.

“My entire family. My mom, my dad, my brothers, my two sons have seen him,” said Long. “I know a lot of people that went to him.”

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario confirmed to CTV News Dr. Stern is no longer practicing. The college also says they have been working closely with police since learning about the investigation.

Long’s mother, Jessie Weasner and former patient of Dr. Stern, said it's hard to think about the fact that she brought her kids to see him.

“I was numb,” said Weasner. “You don't expect that from a physician. You don't expect that from someone who is supposed to take care of you.”

She added: “It's concerning, and I feel like I'm going to throw up every time I think about it, it is so disgusting.”

The arrest warrant comes after a search warrant was executed at a Woodstock home on July 7.

The Woodstock Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and the Criminal Investigations Bureau, with assistance from the Community Response Unit and Uniform patrol branch, were involved in the search.

Woodstock Hospital confirmed to CTV News he used to work out of their facilities as well, but he has not had privileges with the hospital since 2014.

As the community waits for more answers, the frustration grows

“It's just sick,” said Long. “I have no other words for it. Just sick. Like, I don't know how he could do something like that. And you don't know if you are involved in that.”