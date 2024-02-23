Yearbook photos may have been compromised in cyber security breach

The Upper Grand District School Board is warning some yearbook photos may have been comprised in a security breach.

According to a release from the school board, they were contacted by yearbook provider Edge Imaging.

The company told the school board software used by one of their subcontractors had been targeted in a cyber security breach.

The breach may have affected photos from Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute, Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute, Wellington Heights Secondary School, Centre Dufferin District High School, Edward Johnson Public School and Ken Danby Public School.

The affected photos are from the schools’ 2022/23 and 2023/24 yearbooks.

The school board says no other identifying information such as school, grade, name or location was impacted.