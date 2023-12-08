WRPS recover 45 stolen vehicles set to be shipped overseas
Waterloo regional police have arrested eight people they believe were working together as part of an organized criminal network to steal vehicles in Waterloo Region and Guelph.
Officers began the investigation in June of this year, WRPS Deputy Chief Jen Davis said at a news conference Friday.
Thieves targeted high-end SUVs and pickup trucks – specifically Toyota Highlanders, Lexus RX350s, Chevrolet Suburbans, GMC Yukons, Chevrolet Tahoes, and Dodge Rams – using reprogramming technology to make off with the vehicles.
“It is believed these vehicles were stolen with the intent of shipping overseas for criminal resale,” Davis said.
“The suspects spent time canvassing neighbourhoods at night and utilizing reprogramming technology to steal vehicles. Reprogramming occurs when suspects can either gain entry or force entry into a vehicle and use an electronic device to access the diagnostics or computer system of the vehicle. Suspects reprogram a blank key fob, are able to start the vehicle and drive the vehicle away while the keys still remain in the residence.”
As part of the investigation, police executed search warrants at homes in Cambridge, Guelph, Paris, Brampton and Mississauga, Davis said.
Eight males between the ages of 17 and 26 were arrested. They’re facing 92 charges combined and have been released on bail.
In total, 45 stolen vehicles worth around $3.1 million dollars were recovered.
More to come.
