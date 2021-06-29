KITCHENER -- Waterloo Region District School Board trustees ratified a decision Monday night to end its school resource officer (SRO) program.

It marks an official end to the program and comes after a meeting last week where trustees voted on the issue after being presented with a consultant’s report.

But some still wanted to discuss the issue Monday.

“I’m asking the board one more time, do please support the motion to pause this program to allow for the substantiated discussions that need to take place before we move forward on a decision that is very permanent,” said WRDSB trustee and former police officer Mike Ramsay.

Trustee Cindy Watson seconded the motion, saying there are sensitive ways for more information to be collected.

In the end, trustees still voted to approve their decision from last week.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board is reviewing the SRO program. A student census planned for the fall will look at how it can be reshaped in the future.