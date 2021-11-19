WRDSB director posts statement regarding incident involving racialized children

KITCHENER -

The director of Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has broken his silence on allegations a teacher is facing involving racialized children.

In the two and a half minute video posted by jeewan chanicka on his Twitter account Thursday evening, no specific incident was referenced, but he says he's been having a tough time finding the right words to try to comfort the families.

Earlier this month, Waterloo regional police announced a woman had been charged with two counts of assault following an investigation into allegations of a teacher at Alpine Public School in Kitchener using tape on two students in class as a form of discipline.

The school board has previously declined an interview with CTV News several times in relation to the matter.

A meeting was held earlier this week between the school board and the Coalition of Muslim Women regarding the concerns at Alpine Public School.

The coalition says they've heard from many concerned parents about the situation and how it's being handled.

In the Thursday evening video, chanicka says certain legal processes have held the board back from being able to comment or give the community the answers they want.

"I know this does not respond to your fear, anger, pain, pain that has been built on generations of experiences," said chanicka in the video.