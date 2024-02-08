Woodstock police looking for man missing for seven months

KITCHENER
    Woodstock police are asking for the public's help as they search for a man who was last seen over half a year ago.

    The police service issued a release Wednesday saying 43-year-old Cory has been reported missing.

    He was last seen in Woodstock in July of 2023.

    Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to contact Woodstock Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

