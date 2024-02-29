Wood pallet facility destroyed in early morning fire, damages pegged at $2M
A Wellington North building was destroyed in a fire Thursday morning.
Firefighters from Wellington North, Minto and Mapleton were called to Wellington Road 6 and Sideroad 4 around 4:36 a.m.
The facility, which manufactures wood pallets, was engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene.
Firefighters from Wellington North, Minto, and Mapleton responded to a fire near Wellington Road Six and Sideroad 4 on Feb. 29, 2024. (Courtesy: Minto Fire Department/Wellington North Fire Service Deputy Fire Chief Callise Loos)
Fire officials said there were concerns about the weather, the size of the building and the materials inside.
The building is considered a total loss and damages are estimated at $2 million.
The fire not considered suspicious.
