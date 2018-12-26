

CTV Kitchener





A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital Wednesday after she was thrown from a dune buggy in Cambridge.

Police say it happened at a property on Laurel Street, near Lowther and Duke, around 12:45 p.m.

The dune buggy made a sharp turn, then flipped and rolled.

The woman was thrown from the vehicle.

Ornge Air Ambulance said they were initially dispatched to the crash but a short time later they were called off.

The woman was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.