

CTV Kitchener





Regional police say they’re investigating a sexual assault that happened in a Cambridge park last month.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was at Riverside Park when a man approached and began speaking to her near the King Street West entrance of the park.

During their conversation, police say he sexually assaulted her. She was able to escape from him and fled the park.

It happened sometime between 11 p.m. on April 23 and 1 a.m. the next day.

The suspect is described as white, about 40 years old and around five feet 11 inches with a heavy build, around 300 pounds.

He had short, dark hair and a goatee with a chin strap beard. He was wearing a grey sweater at the time.

Police say it’s believed that he drives a dark Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victims Unit. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.