    • Woman drives through side of Guelph restaurant

    An SUV is seen inside a Wild Wing restaurant on Paisley Road in Guelph after crashing through the side of the building on Jan. 26, 2024. (Guelph police) An SUV is seen inside a Wild Wing restaurant on Paisley Road in Guelph after crashing through the side of the building on Jan. 26, 2024. (Guelph police)
    Police say it’s remarkable no one was injured Friday morning when a driver plowed through the side of a Guelph, Ont. restaurant.

    The SUV ended up completely inside the west-end business.

    In a social media post, Guelph police said the establishment had not yet opened for the day and no one was there.

    The 63-year-old driver declined medical attention.

    She’s been charged with careless driving.

