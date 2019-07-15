

CTV Kitchener





A woman has died after a serious head-on crash between an SUV and a tractor trailer.

Provincial police say Barbara Manning, 59, died on July 9 following the crash, which happened last month.

The SUV that Manning was driving reportedly lost control and collided with a tractor trailer on June 24.

That was in Guelph/Eramosa Township on Wellington Road 29, just south of Wellington Road 124.

Manning was taken to a local hospital in stable condition at the time, but later passed from her injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured.