Woman dies of her injuries after head-on crash
Officials on scene at a crash in Guelph/Eramosa Township in June.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 4:24PM EDT
A woman has died after a serious head-on crash between an SUV and a tractor trailer.
Provincial police say Barbara Manning, 59, died on July 9 following the crash, which happened last month.
The SUV that Manning was driving reportedly lost control and collided with a tractor trailer on June 24.
That was in Guelph/Eramosa Township on Wellington Road 29, just south of Wellington Road 124.
Manning was taken to a local hospital in stable condition at the time, but later passed from her injuries.
The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured.