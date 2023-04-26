Woman dies after being struck by transport truck in Woolwich

Waterloo regional police have confirmed a 53-year-old woman died Wednesday evening after being struck by a transport truck in Woolwich Township.

Waterloo regional police say emergency services were called to the area of Fountain Street North and Otter Court around 9:30 p.m.

The pedestrian, a 53-year-old woman from Richmond Hill, was taken to hospital by paramedics, police say.

Shortly after, she was pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Fountain Street was shut down for several hours. It reopened around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.