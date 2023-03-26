Woman charged with impaired driving after crash in North Dumfries

A 40-year-old woman from Wilmot is facing charges including impaired driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident after a crash in North Dumfries saw two people transported to hospital.

Waterloo regional police say emergency services responded to the collision on Cedar Creek Road near Northumberland Street around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say a Hyundai was travelling east on Cedar Creek Road when it was rear ended by a driver in a Lincoln who was travelling in the same direction.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai were transported to hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police report the driver of the Lincoln fled the scene, but was found by officers a short distance away and arrested for impaired driving.

The 40-year-old woman was also charged with refusing to comply with a demand, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, and failing to stop after an accident.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact them.