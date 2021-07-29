Advertisement
Woman charged after van crashes into hydro pole in Kitchener, knocks out power
Published Thursday, July 29, 2021 6:18AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, July 29, 2021 9:33AM EDT
Crews work on the scene of a van that crashed into a hydro pole in Kitchener. (CTV Kitchener) (July 29, 2021)
KITCHENER -- A woman has been charged by regional police following a van crashing into a hydro pole and knocking out power to several homes in Kitchener.
The incident happened Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. on Fairway Road near River Road.
Police say the driver of the van lost control, mounted a curb, and hit the hydro pole.
Both the driver and the infant passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A 34-year-old woman has been charged with careless driving and driving without a licence.
Fairway Road was closed for about eight hours as hydro crews worked to restore power to the area.