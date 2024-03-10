KITCHENER
Kitchener

    Woman charged after collision with LRT train in Kitchener

    A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    A woman is facing an impaired driving charge after a collision with an ION Light Rail Transit (LRT) train in Kitchener.

    Waterloo regional police were called to the Charles Street East and Cameron Street South area around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night.

    Investigators said a driver was seen hitting curbs and a fire hydrant and driving on the LRT tracks.

    A 54-year-old woman from Mount Forest has been charged with failing to remain, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and impaired driving.

    No injuries were reported.

