KITCHENER -- A woman in Port Dover called police after she noticed a drone outside of her window while she was changing.

Police were called on Friday about the incident, which happened on Jan. 13.

The woman was in her bedroom when she noticed a blue flashing light outside her window.

"The startled female looked out the window and observed the drone, which appeared to have a recording device attached to the bottom of the drone," says Const. Ed Sanchuk with the Norfolk County OPP.

Sanchuk says that the woman opened the window to look outside and saw a man with a remote control standing near the edge of her property.

She yelled at the man and he walked off. He was last seen walking northwest on Prospect Street in Port Dover.

He's described as being between 60 and 70 with lighter hair and a hooded sweater.

Police say investigators want to speak to the person involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.