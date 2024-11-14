Woman arrested after stolen vehicle recovered in Wellington County

A woman has been arrested after police located a stolen vehicle in Wellington County.

On Nov. 14, around 4:30 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were patrolling the area of Mount Forest when they got a call about a recently stolen vehicle.

OPP investigated and were able to locate the vehicle. A 28-year-old woman from Mount Forest has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and driving on a suspended licence.