Woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas makes brief court appearance

A Brantford, Ont. woman accused of faking pregnancies and stillbirths to defraud Ontario doulas will next appear in court on Friday, Oct. 20.

Kaitlyn Braun is facing dozens of charges including multiple counts of criminal harassment, fraud and sexual assault. She made a brief appearance in court on Tuesday before her matter was put over until next week.

Braun is alleged to have misled numerous doulas – professionals who provide support during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period – lying to them about being pregnant or carrying a stillborn, while falsely using their services. Doulas who told CTV News they supported Braun describe the experience as bizarre and deeply traumatic.

She was arrested on March 13 and charged with a total 32 counts of various offences including criminal harassment, fraud, and sexual assault. At the time, police said they had identified six victims but believed there were more.

In early May, police said Braun was facing 51 charges related to 17 victims who had chosen to press charges.