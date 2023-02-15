Winds up to 80 km/h possible in Waterloo region, Guelph Wednesday

Waterloo region, Guelph, southern Wellington County, and several other areas in southern Ontario can expect strong gusts Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada says winds of up to 80 km/h could to rip through into the evening.

The agency warns loose objects may be tossed, tree branches could break, and drivers should be prepared for changing road conditions.

Roof damage is also possible and a local roofing company says they’re preparing for a busy few days.

“When they start talking 70 km and above, we know we’re going to be getting a lot of calls,” said Chris Draus, owner of Roofman Inc.

Environment Canada explains that the double digit temperatures Thursday will help create the windy conditions.

A special weather statement is in place for Waterloo region, Guelph, southern Wellington County, Oxford-Brant, Huron-Perth, and Dunnvile-Caledonia-Haldimand.

Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk and several other communities have been placed under a wind warning and have gusts expected to reach 90 km/h.