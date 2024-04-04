Wilmot farmland owners still in the dark about next steps on expropriation

Farmers in Wilmot Township are getting ready to start seeding because the Region of Waterloo has been radio silent about plans to either buy their land or expropriate it.

Property owners have been fighting against the region’s proposal to buy 770 acres between Nafziger Road, Bleams Road and Wilmot Centre Road. Exact plans for the property have not been announced publicly. Owners have been told if they don’t come to an agreement, there’s a possibility of expropriation.

Farmer Arjo Van Bergeijk owns and rents land within the 770 acres.

“I got approached roughly four weeks ago that there was a plan that they wanted to buy all the farmland. They dropped off an offer and after that, it’s been quiet,” he said. “We haven’t heard anything. We haven’t seen anybody. Nothing – absolutely nothing.”

Van Bergeijk didn’t disclose the proposed price to land owners, but did call it a “lowball” offer.

“There’s no way I can buy any other farm land in this area for the money that they offered me,” he explained.

Despite not knowing what’s coming, Van Bergeijk said he’s getting ready to start seeding.

“Once the weather blows, I’ll be planting corn. That’s what I’m going to do,” he said. “At the end of the day, I have to run a business and I have to run a farm and when the weather suits I’ll be planting corn and I’ll be growing a crop again.”

Farm land in Wilmot Township on April 4, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

Stewart Snyder is a dairy farmer with land on Bleams Road. He also hasn’t received any updates on what’s happening.

“I think everybody’s in holding mode,” Snyder said. “Some of the landowners and residents have not had their offer presented to them yet, which is strange. Our other offers that were presented have well expired and we have heard nothing from everybody.”

The region has not announced what would be built on the land.

Property being considered for future “shovel-ready projects" in Wilmot.

In an email this week to residents, Waterloo Regional Chair Karen Redman wrote: “This area is excellently suited for future development and investment given the proximity to arterial transportation and existing infrastructure.”

Neighbours said they’ve heard rumours about what could be in the works, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

“If they could tell us something as to what was happening, that would be one thing to put our minds at ease. But they have no person or company planned for… this 750 acres,” Snyder said. “Everybody is signing NDAs. Nobody can tell us anything, so really we’re at a limbo. We don’t have a clue what’s going on.”

Landowners confirmed that they now have a lawyer on retainer to represent them if needed.

CTV News has reached out to the Region of Waterloo for an update on the situation but have not yet received a response.

Farm land in Wilmot Township on April 4, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

"An unjust situation"

On Thursday morning, more than 100 people gathered in Wilmot Township in support of the farmers and landowners.

Among them were local provincial politicians, including MPPs Catherine Fife, Aislinn Clancy and Mike Schreiner.

“Fundamentally, it is an unjust situation. This is not how you treat farmers,” Fife said in an interview. “Forced expropriation is of huge concern, as is the lack of planning around sustainable planning.”

Fife said she has a petition going to Queen’s Park and she’s ready to hear from regional politicians on the matter.

“I am looking forward to regional politicians speaking up and telling the people of this region why this is outside of the official plan, why this land is now deemed to be shovel ready and why they’re kicking farmers off their land,” she added.

Clancy said losing farmland is a province-wide concern.

“People are worried about the farmland that’s getting lost left, right and centre,” she said. “That really goes against the viability of our farming economy and our farming communities to make sure land is protected, so that land can be affordable and that there’s a good process to work with farming communities when an industrial program or industrial project is coming forward that we can work together to find a good location.”

After Thursday’s gathering, Snyder was emotional while reflecting on the support that’s been shown to the handful of landowners fighting this battle.

“We are gaining support. The support from the community is overwhelming,” Snyder said. “It means quite a bit to me.”