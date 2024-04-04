Wilmot farmland owners still in the dark about next steps on expropriation
Farmers in Wilmot Township are getting ready to start seeding because the Region of Waterloo has been radio silent about plans to either buy their land or expropriate it.
Property owners have been fighting against the region’s proposal to buy 770 acres between Nafziger Road, Bleams Road and Wilmot Centre Road. Exact plans for the property have not been announced publicly. Owners have been told if they don’t come to an agreement, there’s a possibility of expropriation.
Farmer Arjo Van Bergeijk owns and rents land within the 770 acres.
“I got approached roughly four weeks ago that there was a plan that they wanted to buy all the farmland. They dropped off an offer and after that, it’s been quiet,” he said. “We haven’t heard anything. We haven’t seen anybody. Nothing – absolutely nothing.”
Van Bergeijk didn’t disclose the proposed price to land owners, but did call it a “lowball” offer.
“There’s no way I can buy any other farm land in this area for the money that they offered me,” he explained.
Despite not knowing what’s coming, Van Bergeijk said he’s getting ready to start seeding.
“Once the weather blows, I’ll be planting corn. That’s what I’m going to do,” he said. “At the end of the day, I have to run a business and I have to run a farm and when the weather suits I’ll be planting corn and I’ll be growing a crop again.”
Farm land in Wilmot Township on April 4, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
Stewart Snyder is a dairy farmer with land on Bleams Road. He also hasn’t received any updates on what’s happening.
“I think everybody’s in holding mode,” Snyder said. “Some of the landowners and residents have not had their offer presented to them yet, which is strange. Our other offers that were presented have well expired and we have heard nothing from everybody.”
The region has not announced what would be built on the land.
Property being considered for future “shovel-ready projects" in Wilmot.
In an email this week to residents, Waterloo Regional Chair Karen Redman wrote: “This area is excellently suited for future development and investment given the proximity to arterial transportation and existing infrastructure.”
Neighbours said they’ve heard rumours about what could be in the works, but nothing has been officially confirmed.
“If they could tell us something as to what was happening, that would be one thing to put our minds at ease. But they have no person or company planned for… this 750 acres,” Snyder said. “Everybody is signing NDAs. Nobody can tell us anything, so really we’re at a limbo. We don’t have a clue what’s going on.”
Landowners confirmed that they now have a lawyer on retainer to represent them if needed.
CTV News has reached out to the Region of Waterloo for an update on the situation but have not yet received a response.
Farm land in Wilmot Township on April 4, 2024. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)
"An unjust situation"
On Thursday morning, more than 100 people gathered in Wilmot Township in support of the farmers and landowners.
Among them were local provincial politicians, including MPPs Catherine Fife, Aislinn Clancy and Mike Schreiner.
“Fundamentally, it is an unjust situation. This is not how you treat farmers,” Fife said in an interview. “Forced expropriation is of huge concern, as is the lack of planning around sustainable planning.”
Fife said she has a petition going to Queen’s Park and she’s ready to hear from regional politicians on the matter.
“I am looking forward to regional politicians speaking up and telling the people of this region why this is outside of the official plan, why this land is now deemed to be shovel ready and why they’re kicking farmers off their land,” she added.
Clancy said losing farmland is a province-wide concern.
“People are worried about the farmland that’s getting lost left, right and centre,” she said. “That really goes against the viability of our farming economy and our farming communities to make sure land is protected, so that land can be affordable and that there’s a good process to work with farming communities when an industrial program or industrial project is coming forward that we can work together to find a good location.”
After Thursday’s gathering, Snyder was emotional while reflecting on the support that’s been shown to the handful of landowners fighting this battle.
“We are gaining support. The support from the community is overwhelming,” Snyder said. “It means quite a bit to me.”
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Potential Kitchener Rangers games rescheduled due to eclipse
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. man collapsed, was diagnosed with cancer, then got a $3,700 bill
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
Ontario woman in 'shock' by $2,500 vacant home tax bill for condo she lives in
An Ontario resident said she got a 'bit of shock' when she opened up a piece of mail from the City of Toronto last month, informing her that she owed more than $2,500 in taxes for the 'vacant' Scarborough condo where she currently resides.
80-year-old American tourist killed in elephant attack during game drive in Zambia
A bull elephant charged a truck that an 80-year-old American was riding in with other tourists on a game drive in a Zambian national park, flipping over the vehicle and killing her, a safari company said.
DEVELOPING 30 cm of snow, heavy rain, damaging winds: What to expect in the paths of the latest spring storms
Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in much of Eastern and Western Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
Edmonton high school recalls graduation merch after comparisons to Nazi eagle design
Ross Sheppard High School is recalling and redesigning graduation merchandise after concerns were raised over the 2024 logo.
Budget to include $1.5B rental protection fund meant to preserve rent prices
The federal government will be launching a $1.5-billion 'Canada Rental Protection Fund' to preserve affordable rent prices across the country. 'People are being priced out of their communities, and that's not OK, so we have to help,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday in Winnipeg.
'Like an underwater puppy': B.C. woman forms lasting friendship with octopus
When Catherine Dobrowolski began doing daily walks by the water, she never expected to make an eight-legged friend.
Home prices could hit peak levels by next year, set new highs in 2026: CMHC report
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is forecasting home prices could match peak levels seen in early 2022 by next year and reach new highs by 2026.
NDP MPs Charlie Angus, Carol Hughes, Rachel Blaney opt against seeking re-election
DP MPs Carol Hughes and Rachel Blaney have joined Charlie Angus in deciding that they won't run again in the next federal election.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Months-long investigation leads to human-trafficking related charges
A London man is facing several charges in relation to a months-long human trafficking investigation by London police.
-
Growing interest in London, Ont. credit card painter
You could say London, Ont. artist Tanmay Parashar is “banking” on his future. If all goes well, he’ll be “charging” ahead with his unique niche in the world of abstract art.
-
Dream Lottery officially launches spring draw to support local hospitals
Representatives from Children’s Health Foundation, London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF) and St. Joseph’s Health Care were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony inside a house built by Bridlewood Homes in the north end of London, Ont.
Windsor
-
Chatham man, 55, arrested for child sexual abuse material: CKPS
A 55-year-old Chatham man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation.
-
Drop in home sales in Windsor-Essex: WECAR
The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors reports there were fewer homes sold in the region in March.
-
New Offender Management Unit aims to monitor dangerous offenders
Windsor and LaSalle Police Service are teaming up with a new unit to keep track of dangerous offenders.
Barrie
-
Criminal investigation underway in downtown Barrie
There was a heavy police presence in downtown Barrie during the early morning hours on Thursday for an ongoing criminal investigation.
-
Missing man's death deemed a homicide after his body is found roadside & his home burned
Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man whose body was found on the side of the road in Caledon a homicide.
-
Suspect wanted in connection with criminal investigation could be in Barrie
Police are on the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection with several criminal allegations who could be in the Barrie area.
Northern Ontario
-
Bus company now offering service from Sudbury to other major Ontario cities
FlixBus, a U.S.-based intercity bus service, announced Thursday the launch of its new service to Sudbury.
-
'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
-
Youth charged in Hamilton high school peanut butter assault
A young person is facing several charges after allegedly slapping a severely allergic youth in the face at a Hamilton school with a hand covered in peanut butter.
Ottawa
-
CHEO doctors to perform day surgeries at eastern Ontario hospitals
Kids and families in eastern Ontario now have access to surgical care closer to home.
-
Spring snowstorm brings 13 cm of snow to Ottawa, knocks out power across eastern Ontario
Ottawa received 10.8 cm of snow from a spring snowstorm that has moved through the region. Environment Canada's forecast calls for another 5 cm of snow on Thursday, with another 2 to 4 cm of snow Thursday night.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE What happens to your eyes if you look at the sun without protection during the solar eclipse?
The moon’s orbit is set to position it directly between the Earth and the sun, causing a solar eclipse on April 8.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman in 'shock' by $2,500 vacant home tax bill for condo she lives in
An Ontario resident said she got a 'bit of shock' when she opened up a piece of mail from the City of Toronto last month, informing her that she owed more than $2,500 in taxes for the 'vacant' Scarborough condo where she currently resides.
-
Youth charged in Hamilton high school peanut butter assault
A young person is facing several charges after allegedly slapping a severely allergic youth in the face at a Hamilton school with a hand covered in peanut butter.
-
Blue Jays show off final phase of Rogers Centre renovations ahead of home opener
The Toronto Blue Jays have unveiled the final phase of multi-year renovations at Rogers Centre ahead of next week’s home opener.
Montreal
-
More than 220,000 customers without power in Quebec as spring storm dumps heavy snow
Just under a quarter of a million customers remain without power across Quebec as snow continues to blanket the province.
-
Aeroports de Montreal plans to invest $4B by 2028
Aeroports de Montreal says it plans to invest nearly $4 billion between now and 2028 to improve access to the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.
-
Budget to include $1.5B rental protection fund meant to preserve rent prices
The federal government will be launching a $1.5-billion 'Canada Rental Protection Fund' to preserve affordable rent prices across the country. 'People are being priced out of their communities, and that's not OK, so we have to help,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday in Winnipeg.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall warnings issued in parts of the Maritimes before weather ramps up Thursday night
Snow in southwestern New Brunswick and western Nova Scotia created some slushy roads in some areas through the day Thursday. As it moves eastward Thursday night, it is expected to intensify for a few areas, leading to higher snow amounts on Friday.
-
N.S. increasing reward for information on missing teen
The province of Nova Scotia is increasing its reward for information in the case of a teenager missing since 2022.
-
Merlin the Macaw leaving Halifax for Ontario due to depression and stress
According to a news release from the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic, Merlin the Macaw, a resident mascot for the facility, is flying off to Safari Niagara in Fort Erie, Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
Federal government to launch $1.5B fund to protect affordable rentals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a new $1.5-billion housing fund will help non-profit organizations acquire more rental units across Canada and make sure they remain affordable.
-
Winnipeg running low on mosquito fogging chemical, will have to look for alternatives
The City of Winnipeg will be out of the chemical it uses for mosquito fogging in two to four years unless a change is made, according to a recent report.
-
City slams brakes on Osborne Village pedestrian scramble
A proposed pedestrian scramble at a busy Osborne Village intersection has been rejected.
Calgary
-
Calgary under a snowfall warning as heavy, wet snow blankets the city
A snowfall warning issued for the foothills Wednesday was expanded to include the City of Calgary and areas north.
-
Gunshots in Evergreen leave vehicle with bullet hole, Calgary police investigating
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Evergreen on Thursday.
-
Here's what Calgary's expanded performing arts centre will look like
Officials have released photos showing what Calgary's performing arts centre will look like once it undergoes an expansion.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton high school recalls graduation merch after comparisons to Nazi eagle design
Ross Sheppard High School is recalling and redesigning graduation merchandise after concerns were raised over the 2024 logo.
-
'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
-
New app to replace EPark in Edmonton, what you need to know about the swap
The City of Edmonton is launching a new system it says will make paying for parking "simpler and faster."
Vancouver
-
-
'Difficult to see': B.C. teen arrested for attempted murder after liquor store robbery
A 16-year-old boy was arrested for attempted murder and robbery Sunday after a stabbing at a liquor store in Port Alberni, B.C.
-
Vancouver real estate: Prospects of buying a home at 'full-blown crisis levels,' report says
Those hoping to buy a home in Vancouver are facing a more challenging time than ever before, a new report from the Royal Bank of Canada suggests.