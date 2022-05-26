Wilfrid Laurier University extends its mask mandate

Wilfrid Laurier University has announced that it will be extending its mask mandate.

The Waterloo school tweeted Thursday afternoon that the "face-covering police remains in effect beyond May 31 until further notice."

It went on to say that masks will be required at convocation in June.

In March, Laurier announced it would be keeping the mask mandate until May 1.

The school says it will "continue to assess conditions and share updates."

