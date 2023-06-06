Wildfire smoke from Quebec, northern Ontario lingers in K-W

A haze is lingering in the air and there’s a faint smell of smoke in areas across southwestern Ontario as wildfires continue to burn in Quebec and northern Ontario.

An air quality advisory issued Monday by Environment Canada remains in effect on Tuesday. It covers a large swath of Ontario, including Waterloo region and Guelph, as “high levels of air pollution are possible due to smoke from forest fires.”

Haze from wildfires in northern Ontario and Quebec can be seen in K-W on June 6, 2023. (Alison Sandstrom/CTV News)

The weather agency said in its alert that smoke plumes from forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario may result in deteriorated air quality through most of this week.

According to the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI), the risk to those in the region is currently moderate.

“Currently, the observed values in the Kitchener-Waterloo area are around three, which is a good thing, that’s a low risk. Once we get to seven, that’s when we get concerned, and we start to issue special air quality statements,” Monica Vaswani, warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada said.

Vaswani said there are three different pollutants that contribute to air quality values.

One of them is PM2.5 – or particulate matter.

“That’s basically the pollutant that we’re worried about from forest fires, even though right now Kitchener-Waterloo doesn’t have particularly bad air quality according to the current observations, there is the potential for that to change depending on, for example, if we get a plume of smoke coming in from the northeast,” Vaswani said.

Canada’s Wildfire Smoke Prediction System (FireWork) animation map shows the average PM2.5 level is expected to get worse over the next three days.

The average PM2.5 at ground level in Ontario. (Environment Canada)

“The FireWork system makes it possible to include the effects of wildfire smoke in forecasts of air quality by estimating the amount of pollution that will be added to the air. These smoke forecast maps show how the air quality in your community may be affected by wildfire smoke,” the national weather agency’s website reads.

Vaswani said the winds coming from the northeast are expected to continue bringing in that plume of smoke – which is currently already over K-W and the Greater Toronto Area.

“The question is, how much of that [the plume] will make its way to the surface,” Vaswani said.

According to Vaswani, people smelling smoke means it is already making its way down to the surface in some communities.

Hazy smoke hovering over Puslinch Lake on June 6, 2023. (Submitted)

She said the PM 2.5 values start to become a concern once they reach 60.

“For Kitchener earlier today, it did get as high as 47, but it is starting to level out,” Vaswan said.

She said the values reached just over 100 on Sunday, and these figures can vary throughout the day due to winds.

HEALTH CONCERNS AN ISSUE

The deteriorating air quality can also pose a health risk, especially for people considered high-risk, including those with lung diseases such as asthma or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

📢The special air quality statement continues for June 6th in #WaterlooRegion due to forest fire smoke. Try to reduce or reschedule any outdoor activities today as smoke can be harmful to your health.



Read the statement here:https://t.co/jbotNUBnS3 pic.twitter.com/sexbNHupYB — Region of Waterloo Public Health (@ROWPublicHealth) June 6, 2023

Vaswani said those who fall into this vulnerable population will want to stay indoors and limit their outdoor exposure.

She recommends shutting windows and using an air purifier with a HEPA filter.

If you must spend time outdoors, Environment Canada recommends a well-fitted respirator-type mask that does not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and face. This type of mask can help reduce your exposure to the fine particles in smoke.

The agency also said to stop outdoor activities and contact your health care provider if you or someone in your care experiences shortness of breath, wheezing, severe cough, dizziness or chest pains.

The Lung Health Foundation has a free helpline people can call and email that will answer anyone’s questions about symptoms.

The foundation can be reached at info@lunghealth.ca from Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.