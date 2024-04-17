Wide turns leaving Ayr residents short on patience with transport truck traffic
People living in the community of Ayr say they are dealing with a safety concern due to transport trucks travelling through their downtown.
“As you can see, the turn radius here is really small and there's been damage to the concrete several times by trucks trying to make the corner,” North Dumfries Mayor Sue Foxton said as a large transport truck turned left from Northhumberland Street to Stanley Street.
She says the three-way intersection often leads to trucks swerving into oncoming lanes and mounting the curb.
“They're coming right up on the sidewalk. I had I had to yell at a truck that was on this curb here the other day,” Foxton said.
Foxton said with Trussler Road less than 500 metres away she can’t understand why trucks are choosing a route through Ayr.
“The logic is beyond me. Trussler Road is only 300 meters past Northumberland street, so why they are going there? It's beyond me.” Said Foxton.
A map shows the distance between Northumberland St. and Trussler Road.
Jeff Trupp works at nearby Hitched Coffee and said he has seen the safety issues firsthand.
“About two months ago a truck hit the pole turning the corner and the fender flew off and went right over my head across the street,” said Trupp.
Although the intersection is in North Dumfries Township, Northhumberland Street and Stanley Street are regional roads and any changes will need to come from the Region of Waterloo.
“I decided to put forward a motion just to make sure everyone knew it was on the table and we could get a report started and find some interim measures,” Region of Waterloo Councilor Kari Williams said.
She says the motion will look at short term plans like putting in place “truck bypass” signage to divert trucks to Trussler Road.
Williams says the motion will also look at if a truck ban on Northhumberland Street in Ayr is possible.
“The second part of the motion is an actual study to see if a truck ban is appropriate, and I think even just looking into the space and size of downtown,” Williams said.
William's motion goes before Regional council next week.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'They needed people inside Air Canada:' Police announce arrests in Pearson gold heist
Police say one former and one current employee of Air Canada are among the nine suspects that are facing charges in connection with the gold heist at Pearson International Airport last year.
Why drivers in Eastern Canada could see big gas price spikes, and other Canadians won't
Drivers in Eastern Canada face a big increase in gas prices because of various factors, especially the higher cost of the summer blend, industry analysts say.
Trump lawyers say Stormy Daniels refused subpoena outside a Brooklyn bar, papers left 'at her feet'
Donald Trump's legal team says it tried serving Stormy Daniels a subpoena as she arrived for an event at a bar in Brooklyn last month, but the porn actor, who is expected to be a witness at the former president's criminal trial, refused to take it and walked away.
Customers disappointed after email listing $60K Tim Hortons prize sent in error
Several Tim Horton’s customers are feeling great disappointment after being told by the company that an email stating they won a boat worth nearly $60,000 was sent in error.
Woman who pressured boyfriend to kill his ex in 2000s granted absences from prison
A woman who pressured her boyfriend into killing his teenage ex more than a decade ago will be allowed to leave prison for weeks at a time.
Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA
Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.
House admonishes ArriveCan contractor in rare parliamentary show of power
MPs enacted an extraordinary, rarely used parliamentary power on Wednesday, summonsing an ArriveCan contractor to appear before the House of Commons where he was admonished publicly and forced to provide answers to the questions MPs said he'd previously evaded.
Attempt to have murder charge quashed against alleged serial killer dismissed by judge
A motion filed by the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg to have one of those murder charges quashed has been dismissed by the judge – weeks before the start of his trial.
Government proposes new policy for federally regulated employees to disconnect from work
In their 2024 budget, the federal government wants to amend the Canada Labour Code, so employers in federally regulated sectors will eliminate work-related communication with employees outside of scheduled hours. If implemented, this would affect roughly 500,000 employees across the country.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.