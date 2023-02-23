Why a third of students at this Ont. elementary school joined the chess club

Visit the library at St. Mary Catholic School in Elora, Ont. during a recess on Wednesday and you’ll find it full of young students gathered around chess boards.

A full one-third of the elementary school’s Grade 1 to Grade 8 population has joined the chess club, meeting regularly to practice strategy.

“We had over 100 students at least come to the meetings and the engagement stayed steady,” teacher and chess club organizer Chelsey Cayen said.

School staff have been pleasantly surprised by the participation and suggest the pandemic, which saw clubs temporarily suspended, may be part of the reason.

“I think the excitement does come from the fact we can finally participate in these things,” Cayen said. “And we’re just happy to be part of that excitement with the students.”

And it’s not just for fun.

Student in grades two to eight are hoping to make it to the Wellington Catholic District School Board Chess Championship in March.

The top two scorers from each grade will represent the school – and players are already strategizing.

“I did recently learn some new openings like the Queen's Gambit which I intend to use,” said Grade 7 student Sofia Trussell.

Over 100 students, a full one-third of the school's Grade 1 to Grade 8 population, is part of the club. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)

Another Grade 7 player, Jaxon Stangherlin, has a different approach.

“I take the bishop out really early and go for the corner rook because they have no pieces to guard it,” Stangherlin said.

With the big tournament looming, it’s hard to shake the nerves.

“I mean, it's always nerve-wracking. Especially when you know your opponents, it's even more tricky because they know your moves as well as you know their moves,” Trussell said.

Meanwhile, Grade 4 student Kaitlin Tucker is feeling confident.

Teachers say the club's popularity could be partially due to the pandemic. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV Kitchener)

“I've been playing this game for a long time,” Tucker said. “So my goal is just to get right to the king as soon as I move my player.”

Regardless of who’s crowned champion, the teachers say it’s been special to see students learning from each other.