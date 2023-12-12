KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • 'Whole different view of the world': Local photographer captures Avon Crest demolition from above

    Avon Crest in Stratford is officially no more.

    Built as the city’s first hospital in 1889, the historic building has now been reduced to rubble.

    “It's always difficult when you see something like this come down, but it's a decision we've made for the future of health and wellness in this region,” said Andrew Williams, president and CEO of the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA).

    Over the last several years, the HPHA attempted to find a partner who could repurpose the building but the price was always an issue.

    “We looked at the costs of renovating the building and they were exorbitant,” Williams said. “Getting the building ready to be developed for today's use… it was over $20 million.”

    The HPHA is now in discussions with Revera to build a long-term care home on the site, although the deal has not been finalized.

    In the future, Williams said the nearly seven acre property could also include housing.

    Stratford resident Al Hamberg has had a unique perspective of the Avon Crest demolition.

    “We've all seen aerial photos taken from airplanes, but this this is a whole different view of the world,” he said.

    Hamburg has catalogued the process from the start of the demolition.

    “When they determined that they were going to take the building down I decided that I'd like to capture it for the families and people that have a history at Avon Crest.”

    Hamberg, a semi-retired Stratford resident of 35 years, has his own emotional connection to building.

    “I had a good friend in high school who was in a very serious car accident and ended up in Avon Crest for a number of years until he passed away,” he said. “That kind of sat with me.”

    Hamberg said that while it’s sad to see Avon Crest go, he’s at least happy he was able to capture the end of its 134 years.

    “I think I've got enough footage that people in 50 or 100 years can understand what was there and a little bit about the facility.”

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire

    Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years

    Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News