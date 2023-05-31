Where to watch Kitchener's Jamal Murray play in NBA Finals

Kitchener is transforming into Nuggets nation.

The city is hosting a series of watch parties to cheer on basketball star Jamal Murray as his Denver Nuggets take on the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

When asked about his hometown watch parties during a Tuesday press conference, Murray smiled and pumped his fist in the air.

"I've had a lot of friends text me about the watch parties or them just gathering around," he said. "The support's been crazy back home. That means a lot, especially from a small town like Kitchener."

Murray added that he can’t wait to return home.

"Just excited for that town, I'll be back there in the summer to see all my friends and family," he said. "No one from Kitchener has ever made it this far, so it's nice to be a pioneer in that sense."

FORMER TEAM REACTS

Before he was playing pro, Murray honed his skills on the hardwood at Grand River Collegiate Institute (GRCI) in Kitchener.

“He came in here in ninth grade, probably our best player right at the beginning of the year,” said his former head coach at GRCI for two years, Tolly Henderson.

Henderson said he believes in Murray and thinks the Nuggets will win the NBA finals.

“I think it’s going to happen. He wants to get his first championship, and I say ‘first’ because his goal is going to be getting multiple,” Henderson told CTV News.

Murray lead the team to a junior boys championship in 2012 and the team photo is still posted outside the school’s gym.

“It’s like inspiring knowing that anyone can do it as long as you put the work in,” said Quin Winter, a GRCI point guard.

“The school has a little legacy from him,” said GRCI forward Kareem Aljaibat. “We’ve never had an NBA player win a championship and I think it would mean a lot.”

GAME ONE WATCH PARTY

Bobby O’Brien’s at 125 King Street West

The game one party on Thursday was hosted by Bobby O'Brien's in downtown Kitchener. Fans could sit on the patio or bring a lawn chair to watch the broadcast in the courtyard.

The live entertainment started at 7 p.m. before the game got underway at 8:30 p.m.

Morag Webster stands in front of her chalk drawing of Jamal Murray in downtown Kitchener. (June 1, 2023)

Waterloo artist Morag Webster also paid tribute to Murray on King Street, creating a chalk drawing of the basketball star on the road.

"I think people need good role models," she told CTV News. "There's so much ugliness in the world. It's nice to celebrate goodness and achievement."

Webster said it took six hours to draw Murray's likeness.

"Certainly a lot of fun and I love celebrating a Kitchener kid!"

A section of King Street West in front of Bobby O’Brien’s was closed to traffic beginning at 1 p.m.

Morag Webster's chalk drawing of Jamal Murray in Kitchener. (June 1, 2023)

GAME TWO WATCH PARTY

Game two will also be shown at Bobby O'Brien's on Sunday, June 4.

GAME THREE WATCH PARTY

Stanley Park Community Centre at 505 Franklin Street North

The party will move to Stanley Park Community Centre for game three on Wednesday, June 7.

FUTURE WATCH PARTIES

Plans for the remainder of the NBA finals will be announced at a later date.

Carl Zehr Square will also be lit up in blue and gold, the colour of the Denver Nuggets, on game nights.

-- With reporting by CTV Kitchener's Tyler Kelaher