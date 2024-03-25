When the Rangers, Storm and Bulldogs hit the ice in the OHL playoffs

The OHL playoffs kick off later this week in both the Eastern and Western Conference, and we have a rundown of the first matchups of the tournament.

Kitchener Rangers – Western Conference

The fourth-ranked Rangers will take on the Erie Otters in their first series.

Game 1: Fri., March 29 – Erie at Kitchener - 7:00pm

Game 2: Sun., March 31 – Erie at Kitchener - 2:00pm

Game 3: Tues., April 2 – Kitchener at Erie - 7:00pm

Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – Kitchener at Erie - 7:00pm

Game 5: Fri., April 5 – Erie at Kitchener - 7:00pm*

Game 6: Mon., April 8 – Kitchener at Erie - 7:00pm*

Game 7: Tues., April 9 – Erie at Kitchener - 7:00pm*

*If necessary.

Guelph Storm– Western Conference

The sixth-ranked Guelph Storm will face off against the third-ranked Soo Greyhounds.

Game 1: Thurs., March 28 – Guelph at Sault Ste. Marie - 7:07pm

Game 2: Sat., March 30 – Guelph at Sault Ste. Marie - 7:07pm

Game 3: Mon., April 1 – Sault Ste. Marie at Guelph - 6:30pm

Game 4: Wed., April 3 – Sault Ste. Marie at Guelph - 6:30pm

Game 5: Fri., April 5 – Guelph at Sault Ste. Marie - 7:07pm*

Game 6: Sun., April 7 – Sault Ste. Marie at Guelph - 6:30pm*

Game 7: Tues., April 9 – Guelph at Sault Ste. Marie - 7:07pm*

*If necessary.

Brantford Bulldogs – Eastern Conference

The third-ranked Bulldogs play the sixth-ranked Ottawa 67’s.

Game 1: Fri., March 29 – Ottawa at Brantford - 7:00pm

Game 2: Sun., March 31 – Ottawa at Brantford - 7:00pm

Game 3: Tues., April 2 – Brantford at Ottawa - 7:00pm

Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – Brantford at Ottawa - 7:00pm

Game 5: Sat., April 6 – Ottawa at Brantford - 4:00pm*

Game 6: Sun., April 7 – Brantford at Ottawa - 7:00pm*

Game 7: Tues., April 9 – Ottawa at Brantford - 7:00pm*

*If necessary.

