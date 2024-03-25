When the Rangers, Storm and Bulldogs hit the ice in the OHL playoffs

KITCHENER
    A hockey puck is seen in this undated image. (Vladislav Gajic/shutterstock.com) A hockey puck is seen in this undated image. (Vladislav Gajic/shutterstock.com)
    The OHL playoffs kick off later this week in both the Eastern and Western Conference, and we have a rundown of the first matchups of the tournament.

    Kitchener Rangers – Western Conference

    The fourth-ranked Rangers will take on the Erie Otters in their first series.

    • Game 1: Fri., March 29 – Erie at Kitchener - 7:00pm
    • Game 2: Sun., March 31 – Erie at Kitchener - 2:00pm
    • Game 3: Tues., April 2 – Kitchener at Erie - 7:00pm
    • Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – Kitchener at Erie - 7:00pm
    • Game 5: Fri., April 5 – Erie at Kitchener - 7:00pm*
    • Game 6: Mon., April 8 – Kitchener at Erie - 7:00pm*
    • Game 7: Tues., April 9 – Erie at Kitchener - 7:00pm*

    *If necessary.

    Available tickets can be purchased here.

    Guelph Storm– Western Conference

    The sixth-ranked Guelph Storm will face off against the third-ranked Soo Greyhounds.

    • Game 1: Thurs., March 28 – Guelph at Sault Ste. Marie - 7:07pm
    • Game 2: Sat., March 30 – Guelph at Sault Ste. Marie - 7:07pm
    • Game 3: Mon., April 1 – Sault Ste. Marie at Guelph - 6:30pm
    • Game 4: Wed., April 3 – Sault Ste. Marie at Guelph - 6:30pm
    • Game 5: Fri., April 5 – Guelph at Sault Ste. Marie - 7:07pm*
    • Game 6: Sun., April 7 – Sault Ste. Marie at Guelph - 6:30pm*
    • Game 7: Tues., April 9 – Guelph at Sault Ste. Marie - 7:07pm*

    *If necessary.

    Available tickets can be purchased here.

    Brantford Bulldogs – Eastern Conference

    The third-ranked Bulldogs play the sixth-ranked Ottawa 67’s.

    • Game 1: Fri., March 29 – Ottawa at Brantford - 7:00pm
    • Game 2: Sun., March 31 – Ottawa at Brantford - 7:00pm
    • Game 3: Tues., April 2 – Brantford at Ottawa - 7:00pm
    • Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – Brantford at Ottawa - 7:00pm
    • Game 5: Sat., April 6 – Ottawa at Brantford - 4:00pm*
    • Game 6: Sun., April 7 – Brantford at Ottawa - 7:00pm*
    • Game 7: Tues., April 9 – Ottawa at Brantford - 7:00pm*

    *If necessary.

    Available tickets can be purchased here.

