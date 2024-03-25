When the Rangers, Storm and Bulldogs hit the ice in the OHL playoffs
The OHL playoffs kick off later this week in both the Eastern and Western Conference, and we have a rundown of the first matchups of the tournament.
Kitchener Rangers – Western Conference
The fourth-ranked Rangers will take on the Erie Otters in their first series.
- Game 1: Fri., March 29 – Erie at Kitchener - 7:00pm
- Game 2: Sun., March 31 – Erie at Kitchener - 2:00pm
- Game 3: Tues., April 2 – Kitchener at Erie - 7:00pm
- Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – Kitchener at Erie - 7:00pm
- Game 5: Fri., April 5 – Erie at Kitchener - 7:00pm*
- Game 6: Mon., April 8 – Kitchener at Erie - 7:00pm*
- Game 7: Tues., April 9 – Erie at Kitchener - 7:00pm*
*If necessary.
Available tickets can be purchased here.
Guelph Storm– Western Conference
The sixth-ranked Guelph Storm will face off against the third-ranked Soo Greyhounds.
- Game 1: Thurs., March 28 – Guelph at Sault Ste. Marie - 7:07pm
- Game 2: Sat., March 30 – Guelph at Sault Ste. Marie - 7:07pm
- Game 3: Mon., April 1 – Sault Ste. Marie at Guelph - 6:30pm
- Game 4: Wed., April 3 – Sault Ste. Marie at Guelph - 6:30pm
- Game 5: Fri., April 5 – Guelph at Sault Ste. Marie - 7:07pm*
- Game 6: Sun., April 7 – Sault Ste. Marie at Guelph - 6:30pm*
- Game 7: Tues., April 9 – Guelph at Sault Ste. Marie - 7:07pm*
*If necessary.
Available tickets can be purchased here.
Brantford Bulldogs – Eastern Conference
The third-ranked Bulldogs play the sixth-ranked Ottawa 67’s.
- Game 1: Fri., March 29 – Ottawa at Brantford - 7:00pm
- Game 2: Sun., March 31 – Ottawa at Brantford - 7:00pm
- Game 3: Tues., April 2 – Brantford at Ottawa - 7:00pm
- Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – Brantford at Ottawa - 7:00pm
- Game 5: Sat., April 6 – Ottawa at Brantford - 4:00pm*
- Game 6: Sun., April 7 – Brantford at Ottawa - 7:00pm*
- Game 7: Tues., April 9 – Ottawa at Brantford - 7:00pm*
*If necessary.
