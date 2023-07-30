'What we need more of': Halal Ribfest comes through Kitchener

A tasty tour that pairs southern grilling and Muslim practices stopped off in Kitchener over the weekend for the first time.

The Halal Ribfest North American Tour travels to 20 cities across North America and commits to ethical and sustainable practices followed by the Muslim community.

"Our events have beef ribs, there's no pork, there's no alcohol around," said organizer Awais Chaudhry. "There's not much difference between how non-halal meat is prepared and the regular. It's just the way it's slaughtered."

Stands go through rigorous inspection from organizers to make sure product is 100 per cent certified.

"I'm originally from Mississauga, then I moved to Cambridge. Every time we had to get something we had to go back to Mississauga, so coming here is just a blessing to find halal food everywhere," said attendee Ismail Akhter.

The three-day event outside Farview Mall ran through Sunday and offered ribs, chicken, mac and cheese, cornbread, and more.

"That's what we need more of, right?" said attendee Michael Kwant. "All coming together as one. Great way to advertise halal food."

The 20 vendors offered a variety of different flavours for people of all walks of life.

"It's Muslims who are concerned about the halal meat and it's also the people who are not concerned," said Chaudhry. "Our events are open. We're seeing a great diverse group of people coming out."