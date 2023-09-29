What’s open and closed in Waterloo Region on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Saturday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.

It is considered a statutory holiday for federal government workers and federally regulated industries, but it is not a statutory holiday in Ontario. The statutory holiday will be observed on Monday, Oct. 2 as the holiday falls on a Saturday.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Waterloo Region on the weekend and the holiday Monday:

SCHOOLS

Schools will be open Monday.

CANADA POST

There will be no Canada Post service on Monday.

BANKS

Banks will be closed on Monday.

MALLS & GROCERY STORES

Most malls and grocery will be operating on regular hours on Monday.

GRAND RIVER TRANSIT

There are no changes to scheduled service on Saturday, Sept. 30 or Monday, Oct. 2.

REGION OF WATERLOO SERVICES

Facilities and programs are not impacted and will be open regular hours on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Monday, Oct. 2.

CITY OF WATERLOO SERVICES

Facilities and programs are not impacted and will be open regular hours on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Monday, Oct. 2.

CITY OF CAMBRIDGE SERVICES

Facilities and programs are not impacted and will be open regular hours on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Monday, Oct. 2.

MUSEUMS

Most museums in the Waterloo Region will be open on the weekend and the holiday Monday.