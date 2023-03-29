Wet snow and heavy winds pelt Waterloo region

A blast of wet and wintry weather is sweeping through Waterloo region and Wellington County today.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for the area around noon Wednesday.

The weather agency says the heavy wet snow, slippery conditions, and falling temperatures will make for hazardous travels on the roads.

Flakes began to fly around noon, becoming heavy around 2 p.m.

Up to five cm of wet snow is expected by the time precipitation is forecast to stop around 4 p.m.

Around 4:15 p.m., Grand River Transit announced LRT trains were not running between Mill Station and Fairway Station.

Winds may get as high as 70 km/h this afternoon.

Drivers are advised to follow tail lights ahead and maintain a safe distance.

Similar advisories are in affect for Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, Oxford-Brant, and Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk.