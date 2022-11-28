Weston's Bread sign comes down in Kitchener

The bread plant on Victoria Street North seen on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 (left) and Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 (right). (CTV Kitchener) The bread plant on Victoria Street North seen on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 (left) and Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 (right). (CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver