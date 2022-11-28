Weston's Bread sign comes down in Kitchener

An iconic Kitchener sign has been taken down.

Last week, the “Weston’s Breads” sign could be seen on top of the plant on Victoria Street North, but as of Monday morning, it was gone.

It’s still business as usual at the location, but now it has a new name.

The bakery business was purchased by Wonder Bread producer FGF Brands almost a year ago. So that same delicious scent can still be smelled by passersby.