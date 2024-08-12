Diesel spill closes lane of Hwy. 401 near Cambridge ONroute

A fuel spill closed a westbound lane of Hwy. 401 near the Cambridge ONroute Monday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m. Monday, a transport truck struck debris on the roadway, which punctured the fuel tank, police said.

Cambridge Ontario Provincial Police and Puslinch Fire and Rescue Services are both on scene.

There is no word on any injuries but police said the spill has been contained.

OPP are advising travelers to drive safely in the area.