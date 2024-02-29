KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Wellington County OPP lay charges in historic sexual assault investigation

    Wellington County OPP's Centre Wellington Operations Centre in Fergus is seen on Jan. 24, 2023. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    In October 2023, Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police began an investigation into reported historic sexual assaults that happened between 1986 and 1991 throughout Wellington County.

    Brian Cox, 68, from Puslinch has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of gross indecency and two counts of sexual intercourse with a female between 14 and 16 years of age, contrary to the Criminal Code.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph on April 23.

    Wellington County OPP is continuing to investigate, as it is believed there may be more victims.

    Anyone with information can contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the Guelph Wellington Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

