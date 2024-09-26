KITCHENER
    • Welding kit and steel-toed boots stolen from Conestoga College lockers

    Investigators are trying to identify a suspect as part of a theft investigation at Conestoga College.

    Staff from the Speedvale Avenue West campus called Guelph Police on Wednesday after they were told about the thefts that happened last week.

    Surveillance video shows a male walk into the college around 1 p.m. last Thursday and break into three lockers using bolt cutters.

    Police said a welding kit and steel-toed boots were taken.

    The suspect is described as a white man wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, a black hat and sunglasses. He was carrying a beige and brown backpack.

