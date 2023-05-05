Weapons investigation near Kitchener elementary school, youth charged: WRPS

Waterloo regional police were in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street investigating a weapons incident Friday afternoon.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) tweeted at 3:20 p.m. about an increased police presence in the area.

Police said Westmount Public School had been placed under a lockdown as a precaution.

In an email to CTV News, police confirmed they received a report of youths shooting a BB gun into a school yard and that students had been hit by the BBs.

No serious physical injuries were reported.

Police added that administrators made the decision to put the school into a lockdown, which has since lifted.

According to WRPS, the individuals involved have been located by police and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said there is no concern for public safety at this time.

YOUTH CHARGED

In an updated media release, WRPS said two subject males were observed by witnesses entering a vehicle at a property bordering the school parking lot.

Through investigation, police said they located the two subjects and the involved vehicle. A cap gun and caps were seized.

A male youth has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.