'We're stuck:' A Church is in need of lawn equipment after robberies at multiple cemeteries
The Chairman of the Zion Philipsburg Evangelical Lutheran Church is trying to figure out how to replace outdoor power equipment that was stolen over the weekend.
According to Murray Ziegler, someone broke into the shed where the church keeps its outdoor power equipment and stole grass-cutting tools.
Ziegler said a groundskeeper was at the property until about 9 p.m. Friday night. Ziegler received a call about the break-in around the noon hour on Saturday, meaning something must have happened between those times.
“This is what we found. It’s empty,” Ziegler said after opening up the shed on Monday.
Ziegler said the church landscaper cuts the lawn around the connected cemetery and the church at least once a week. The church can’t afford new equipment but will need to find a way to purchase some.
“It’s a 12-hour job. So without our weed trimmers and our other equipment, we’re stuck, and we have to go out and buy that. Like now,” Ziegler said.
The cemetery at Zion Philipsburg Evangelical Lutheran Church in Baden. July 17, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)
Ziegler said a similar robbery happened about 25 or 30 years ago.
“But, in a church with a cemetery, this is sacred ground. It was disheartening. But we will get through it,” Ziegler said.
The cemetery at Zion Philipsburg Evangelical Lutheran Church in Baden. July 17, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)
As a result, Ziegler is installing extra preventative measures on the shed to try and deter anyone else from breaking in.
“There are preventive measures now that we have to take, which adds more expense,” Ziegler said.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the church in Baden is one of three rural cemeteries where thieves stole lawn equipment between Friday and Saturday. Grass trimmers, push mowers and lawn tractors were taken from cemeteries in Wilmot and Woolwich Townships.
“We have received three reports over the last week. We are encouraging property owners and property keepers to ensure all storage buildings are locked and that valuable property is further secured,” Const. Melissa Quarrie, public information officer with Waterloo Regional Police Service said.
“So, if somebody sees this, and they want to return our products and our lawn equipment, drop it off. I won't ask any questions,” Ziegler said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada
Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
Shortage of drug used for heart tests is resulting in delayed scans for patients, doctor says
A national shortage of a crucial medication used to perform tests on the heart is leaving patients on longer wait lists, one expert says.
Goodwill employee finds hidden treasure dating back to WWII
A tin box with a secret compartment led a Goodwill employee to discover a hidden treasure.
'We're not there yet': LeBlanc on status of foreign interference public inquiry
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says while the federal government is 'not there yet' when it comes to launching some form of public inquiry into foreign interference, 'constructive and collaborative' conversations are continuing — with more scheduled in the days ahead.
James Cameron denies Titanic submersible movie speculation
James Cameron is not working on a project tied to the OceanGate submersible tragedy.
Satellite image shows Hudson Bay sea ice breaking up earlier than usual
Warm weather has accelerated the breakup of sea ice in Hudson Bay this year, part of a growing trend of summer sea ice coverage shrinking every decade.
As immigration debate rages on, new report makes the case for more newcomers
At a time when skeptics are questioning Canada's plan to ramp up immigration, a new report argues the country needs to welcome a lot more newcomers to counter-balance its aging demographic.
London
-
Witness says friend of accused was the driver at hit-and-run trial
On Monday, jurors heard testimony from Jamie-Lee Ford-Jones, Jesse Bleck’s ex-girlfriend. Bleck is accused of hitting Tristan Roby with a car while he was cycling along Exeter Road on the night of July 21, 2019.
-
Air Transat announces winter destinations out of London, Ont.
It might only be mid-July, but it’s never too early to start planning your next tropical winter getaway. Beginning this November, Air Transat will offer two tropical destinations for sun seekers out of London International Airport.
-
Stolen truck suspect flees across Highway 401 on foot
OPP officers are looking for a man accused of abandoning a stolen black pickup truck that was found in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 across from the Dutton ONRoute.
Windsor
-
‘They circled us several times’ LaSalle resident encounters aggressive pack of coyotes
A Town of LaSalle resident is warning others in the community about aggressive coyotes after encountering a pack near a children’s playground over the weekend.
-
UAW negotiations could affect Canadian bargaining efforts
United Auto Workers (UAW) president Shawn Fain made a bold move when negotiations with the Big Three opened.
-
Windsor woman facing 15 fraud-related charges, including identity theft
Windsor police have charged a woman with 15 fraud-related charges after she allegedly falsified identifications on several occasions.
Barrie
-
OPP issue rare public advisory about sex offender in Simcoe County
According to police, Lauriston Maloney, 42, has been convicted of 16 charges related to trafficking and sexual offences involving minors.
-
Parents charged after OPP rescues children adrift on Georgian Bay
The parents of two children were slapped with hefty fines after police had to rescue the pair on Georgian Bay near Collingwood over the weekend.
-
3 suspects wanted after fight in Barrie leaves victim, 58, with life-threatening injuries
Police are looking to identify three suspects accused of a violent assault in Barrie that sent a man to the hospital with "serious facial injuries."
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police involved in manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ offender
The North Bay Police Service is searching for Marc Gauthier, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and was last seen fleeing the area of Fisher Street in the direction of North Bay’s downtown core.
-
Pavement recycling program put on pause in Sudbury
A pilot project using a new technique to replace asphalt in Sudbury on three area roadways is at a standstill.
-
Accused charged with threatening northern Ont. neighbour, arrested again 10 min after being released
A recent fight between tenants in an apartment building in northern Ontario stretched over two days and led to multiple arrests for the accused in the case.
Ottawa
-
All LRT service suspended due to bearing issue
All trains on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT have been stopped and all stations have been closed because of a bearing issue that was discovered during a routine inspection.
-
A look inside the city’s landfill that is running out of space
The Trail Road Waste Facility is the city’s only municipally run landfill, but space there is filling up and it could reach its capacity is a little over a decade.
-
A rescue and reunion: Ottawa veteran to reunite with child he saved during Second World War
It was in Holland in 1944 when Dr. Roly Armitage, who once served as mayor of the former West-Carleton Township, saved two kids he spotted on the side of the road late at night. Now, 80 years later, he will be reuniting with one of the kids he saved.
Toronto
-
Ontario crypto king apologizes to investors in video while appearing badly beaten from kidnapping
Video has emerged of self-described crypto king Aiden Pleterski apologizing to investors while he was badly injured from a kidnapping last December.
-
Some Toronto grocery stores have cut beer and wine sales. This is why
A handful of grocers in Toronto have stopped selling alcohol due to rising levels of theft and razor-thin margins.
-
Public vigil planned for mother of 2 killed by stray bullet in Toronto
A vigil is set to be held tonight for a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end more than a week ago.
Montreal
-
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
-
Why a French-speaking woman was denied a rape kit at a Montreal hospital
The process to get a rape kit in Montreal is being questioned after a sexual assault victim was brought to three different hospitals before receiving the service. The 2020 incident has also triggered an investigation by Quebec's language watchdog, the OQLF, as the victim was initially redirected because she speaks French.
-
Five Quebec Cree communities face evacuations over wildfires
Five Cree communities are currently at various stages of evacuations as the forest fires continue across northern Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
-
PM Trudeau paddles N.S. lake for North American Indigenous Games
The Prime Minister paddled along with Mi'kmaw chiefs and athletes across Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning — as the North American Indigenous Games got underway.
-
Ex-officer's account of being ordered to 'close' rape file challenged in N.S. hearing
A former RCMP officer who testified last week that he was ordered to stop investigating an alleged sexual assault in Halifax is having his account questioned today during cross-examination.
Winnipeg
-
'It can be done safely': Experts say method for landfill search has been successful in the past
A panel of forensic experts brought together by Manitoba's Indigenous leaders say a search of a landfill near Winnipeg for the remains of two Indigenous women can be done safely.
-
Five people remain in hospital a month after Manitoba bus crash
Five people remain in hospital more than a month after a fiery bus crash in Manitoba that killed 17 others.
-
Good Samaritan buys $1,200 bike for man who was robbed in Winnipeg
A man cycling across Canada to promote mental health awareness says he is overwhelmed by the support he’s received after he had his bike and money stolen during a stop in Winnipeg, Man.
Calgary
-
Attendance record stands as 2023 Calgary Stampede statistics released
This year's attendance numbers for the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth have been released, making the event the second largest Calgary Stampede in history.
-
Environment Canada issues tornado warning south of Calgary
Update: Monday's tornado warning south of Calgary has since been lifted.
-
Calgary surgeon performs minimally invasive heart surgery as it was still beating
A cardiac surgeon at the Foothills Medical Centre performed a procedure on a patient that typically would have required the patient's chest to be opened up, using only a small incision while the patient's heart continued beating.
Edmonton
-
Two-vehicle collision closes stretch of 156 Street on Edmonton's northside
A collision on Edmonton's northside has prompted city police to ask drivers to steer away from the site of it.
-
Beaumont man, 20, missing in North Saskatchewan River
The person who disappeared in the North Saskatchewan River southwest of Edmonton on Sunday is a 20-year-old man from Beaumont, RCMP said on Monday.
-
Man who stole truck, pointed gun at owner in northern Alta. caught on camera: RCMP
A truck owner chased down the man who stole it before confronting and disarming him over the weekend, Alberta Mounties revealed Monday along with photos of the suspect.
Vancouver
-
Trial underway studying the use of ketamine to treat suicidal thoughts in kids at BC Children's Hospital
A pilot trial is in the works at BC Children's Hospital that will study the use of ketamine infusions to treat youth with suicidal ideation in pediatric emergency departments.
-
B.C. family suspects wildfire smoke contributed to 9-year-old’s fatal asthma attack
B.C. parents James and Amber Vigh suspect wildfire smoke contributed to the severe asthma attack that claimed the life of their nine-year-old son Carter.
-
B.C. man who watched 16-year-old stepdaughter shower avoids jail time
A B.C. man who pleaded guilty to watching his 16-year-old stepdaughter in the shower has been given a conditional discharge – meaning he will serve no jail time and have no criminal record if he follows the terms of his probation.