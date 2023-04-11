'We’re Canadians, we’ve got to get out': Sun seekers hit local patios

The sun is shown in this file photo. (Shutterstock/Maryloo) The sun is shown in this file photo. (Shutterstock/Maryloo)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver