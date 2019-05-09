

CTV Kitchener





The Waterloo Siskins are savouring their first Sutherland Cup win in 25 years.

The Siskins faced off against the London Nationals at the Western Fairgrounds on Wednesday night.

Waterloo had tied the score at two with four minutes left to play, before the game went to sudden death in overtime.

Waterloo’s Alec Tiley scored the game-winning goal from the far point.

“The arms went in the air,” said Tiley. “It’s exactly what I said to the boys on the bench. We finally did it.”

The celebration was on for the Siskins, who finished only third during the regular season.

The team saved their best for the playoffs, eliminating Cambridge, Stratford, Listowel, Niagara Falls, and London.

For the past eight decades, the Siskins have been the most successful Junior B hockey franchise in Ontario.

However, 1994 was the last time Waterloo claimed the provincial title.

The Siskins franchise dates back to 1937 and the team has won the Sutherland Cup a total of twelve times.