'We can't support local survivors': Break-in forces thrift store to temporarily close its doors
Staff were still cleaning up Friday at Retail Therapy KW Thrift & Consign following a break-in early Tuesday morning.
"Stuff was missing. Our iPad was missing. All of the stuff we used to take sales, our safe. A lot of things of value had been taken," said Amanda Kroetsch, the shop’s founder and executive director.
Security footage shows someone inside the store around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.
"[Wearing] all black. Very hard to see anything. And with a backpack, kind of popping up and down in our aisles at the store here, shoving stuff in a backpack," Kroetsch described.
Security image from Retail Therapy KW Thrift & Consign. (Submitted)
She estimates around $5,000 worth of electronics and cash were taken. The store was forced to close its doors on Friday, because staff couldn’t process any sales.
Kroetsch said they’ve received some replacement electronics so they can get the store up and running.
They plan on reopening Saturday.
Support suspended
Retail Therapy is part of the Domestic Violence Victim’s Alliance. While operating as a thrift store to the general public, it also allows survivors of domestic violence to shop for free. It typically sees between one to two survivors per week.
"We can't support local survivors of domestic violence right now, and we normally do one or two shops a week to support people. So that's really the worst part of it," Kroetsch said.
"It's sad that it had to be closed when so many people could have been helped," added Alicia Flynn, one of the shop’s volunteers.
Retail Therapy KW Thrift & Consign on April 12, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)
Kroetsch said the store doesn’t take inventory of each item they receive and they’re still trying to figure out what was all taken.
"We actually have a sign on our front door that says: 'Hey, please don't steal from us. If you have anything that you need, just come up and ask. We're happy to give it to you,'" she explained.
Updating security
According to Kroetsch, other camera footage showed the thief entering other businesses in their shared building.
The store is now in the process of beefing up their security.
"We had them come in, just completely overhaul everything, reteach us how to use everything. We now have panic buttons as well, even though we weren't here when this theft happened. Everybody's kind of spooked, of course," Kroetsch said.
Store fundraisers
Retail Therapy KW Thrift & Consign is planning on holding two fundraisers this month and also an online fundraiser.
Waterloo regional police are investigating the theft and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Titanic' film crew drugged in 1996, Halifax police told to release more details
A new report from Nova Scotia's information and privacy commissioner is telling Halifax police to disclose more details about a 1996 incident that saw dozens of crew members from the film 'Titanic' fed soup laced with the hallucinogenic drug PCP.
Eleanor Coppola, matriarch of a filmmaking family, dies at 87
Eleanor Coppola, who documented the making of some of her husband Francis Ford Coppola's iconic films, including the infamously tortured production of "Apocalypse Now," and who raised a family of filmmakers, has died. She was 87.
DNA tests show dogs, not bear, killed B.C. woman: coroner's report
A woman killed while picking blueberries on a farm east of Vancouver was initially thought to have died in a bear attack in August 2021, but a newly released coroner's report says she was mauled by dogs from another property.
BREAKING Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot
A Toronto police officer shot a 28-year-old man who stabbed him during an altercation in the city's west end on Friday afternoon, the province's police watchdog said.
1 dead, 13 injured after 18-wheeler intentionally crashed into Texas public safety office
A Texas semitrailer driver rammed a stolen into a public safety building where his renewal for a commercial driver's licence had been rejected, killing one person and injuring 13 others, authorities said Friday.
Former Thunder Bay police chief arrested and charged in misconduct probe
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged the former Thunder Bay police chief as part of an ongoing misconduct probe.
Trudeau says he doesn't understand why NDP is pulling back from carbon price support
The New Democrats are facing political headwinds when it comes to carbon pricing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Friday, but he said he doesn't understand why they're pulling back their support.
Israel on edge for Iranian retaliation after embassy strike
Israel on Friday braced for an attack by Iran or its proxies as warnings grew of retaliation for the killing last week of a senior officer in Iran's embassy in Damascus.
B.C. couple transferred property to son to avoid paying $400K in court-ordered damages, judge rules
A Vancouver Island couple's transfer of their home to their son has been ruled a 'fraudulent conveyance.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Four cars involved in south-end collision
London police, fire, and paramedics responded to a 4-vehicle crash in south London, Ont. on Friday.
-
Four suspects remain unidentified in January assault
Around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2024, police were called to the area of Richmond Street and John Street where they were given descriptions of four people who fled the area on foot.
-
Baby Gwendolyn celebrates 1st birthday after receiving rare liver disorder diagnosis
Gwendolyn Barnett celebrated her first birthday last month, but the first year of her life has been a battle to save it.
Windsor
-
Cycling community looks to sanction trails Black Oak Heritage Park
Black Oak Heritage Park is one part of what will soon make up the Ojibway National Urban Park.
-
Fire destroys tractor trailer on Highway 401
A tractor trailer was destroyed by fire on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.
-
Cocaine and shotgun ammunition seized on Church Street
Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old man after seizing cocaine, shotgun ammunition and cash.
Barrie
-
One person injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie
A multi-vehicle collision caused delays on Highway 400 through Barrie early Friday afternoon.
-
Retired teacher convicted of historical sexual assaults apologizes to victims
Lawrence Fritz appeared in a Newmarket courtroom more than two months after he pleaded guilty to five counts of inappropriately touching students in the 1970s, 80s and 90s while teaching at schools across York Region.
-
Seasonal residents trying to reactivate cable targeted by scammers: OPP
Residents returning to their seasonal homes in Tiny Township this week fell victim to an online scam after trying to reactivate their TV/cable service.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man fined $25K for illegally building road on Crown land
A Sturgeon Falls man has been fined a total of $25,000 for trying to build a road across Crown land to access a piece of private property.
-
'I'm crying with the bank': Ontario woman loses $86K to CRA scam
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
-
Former Thunder Bay, Ont., police chief charged in misconduct probe
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged the former Thunder Bay police chief as part of an ongoing misconduct probe.
Ottawa
-
Stage 2 O-Train extension tunnel near completion
The new O-Train Parkway Tunnel is now 85 per cent complete, as construction continues on the western extension of the Confederation Line from Tunney's Pasture to Moodie Drive.
-
Spring baby boom has wildlife taking up residence in Ottawa homes
Spring is here, which means a baby boom for wildlife, but it also means a boom for one local company helping homeowners in Ottawa deal with unwanted houseguests.
-
Man on a bike taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Centretown
An adult male on a bike has sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Centretown Friday afternoon.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto police officer stabbed, suspect shot
A Toronto police officer shot a 28-year-old man who stabbed him during an altercation in the city's west end on Friday afternoon, the province's police watchdog said.
-
Midges are back. Here’s what they are, and why they matter
It’s almost that time of year again, when going for a walk on a sunny day might just mean walking into a swarm of black gnats.
-
Mississauga, Ont. rental car business was stealing vehicles from client driveways, police allege
Police have seized 22 stolen vehicles following an investigation into a Mississauga rental car business.
Montreal
-
Arrest made after random attack on woman in Montreal metro
Montreal police have made an arrest in connection with another random physical assault on transit users in the Metro system.
-
French prime minister defends state secularism, denies interfering in Quebec politics
After making a passionate plea for secularism in Quebec's Salon Bleu, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal denied on Friday that he had interfered in Quebec's internal politics.
-
Video catches worker blowing garbage into street in east end Montreal neighbourhood
Social media is awash with criticism after a video showing a worker blowing garbage into the street was shared on Facebook.
Atlantic
-
Dartmouth, N.S., company launches alcohol vending machines
Dartmouth native Corey Yantha has launched SmartServ, a vending machine for beer and ready-made alcoholic drinks.
-
Patient died of hanging while in Moncton psychiatric unit
According to her autopsy, Kaytlyn Hemsworth died of hanging at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton while in the psychiatric unit.
-
Locked wheels and receipt checks: Grocer anti-theft measures have some Maritimers on edge, others welcome the change
In the early 1900’s, you would walk into a grocery store with your list, pass it to an employee behind a desk, and they would gather what you wanted.
Winnipeg
-
Moose on the loose in Oakville
Two moose were on the loose in Oakville, Man. on Friday.
-
Manitoba tax change will help most people despite raising more money, premier says
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is continuing to promote a property tax change that has been criticized by the Opposition as a tax grab on the middle class.
-
Operator of Winnipeg magic mushroom shop given house arrest sentence
One of the operators of an illegal magic mushroom shop that popped up in Osborne Village last year will serve nine months of house arrest for her role in the operation.
Calgary
-
Grain-gobbling bears spark 'no stopping' zone in Banff National Park
A popular highway in Alberta's Banff National Park now has a 'no stopping zone' to help protect two bears.
-
Dog owner accused of assaulting woman at Sue Higgins Park
Calgary police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman who was walking her dog at Sue Higgins Park this week.
-
Surge head coach Nelson Terroba steps down to pursue coaching opportunity in Texas
The Calgary Surge lost their head coach Friday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton had 'no lawful basis' to remove dogs before they killed boy, investigation finds
The City of Edmonton says previous complaints about two dogs who killed an 11-year-old boy were properly investigated.
-
1 arrested, police seek second man after March liquor store robbery
Edmonton police are trying to identify a man wanted for robbing a liquor store last month.
-
Spruce Grove home suffers serious damage in Friday fire
A Spruce Grove home was badly damaged by a fire on Friday.
Vancouver
-
DNA tests show dogs, not bear, killed B.C. woman: coroner's report
A woman killed while picking blueberries on a farm east of Vancouver was initially thought to have died in a bear attack in August 2021, but a newly released coroner's report says she was mauled by dogs from another property.
-
Suspect charged with murder after 2 deaths in remote B.C. community
Days after two people were found dead in a remote B.C. community, authorities have announced charges against a suspect.
-
UBC to add 778 technology seats with $21M from province
The University of British Columbia will add 778 more student spaces for technology-related programs over the next six years through a $23-million investment from the provincial government.