WCDSB changes PA Day due to upcoming solar eclipse

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has decided to move one of its PA Days so it coincides with the total solar eclipse on April 8.

A swath of southwestern Ontario will go dark that day as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. The best way to experience the celestial event will be along the path of totality. In southwestern Ontario, that includes Hamilton and St. Catharines.

Many school boards, some not even in the path of totality, have already decided to move their PA Days to April 8.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board is the latest on that list along with the school boards for Bluewater, Bruce-Grey, Toronto, Ottawa, and Simcoe.

The concern is that when the solar eclipse happens, at around 3:18 p.m., young students will look directly at the sun as they walk home from school. Doing that, without proper protection, could cause serious problems such as a partial or complete loss of eyesight.

At Monday's Board of Directors meeting, the WCDSB said the PA Day on April 19 will be moved up to April 8 to minimize the risk to students during the solar eclipse.