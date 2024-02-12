KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • WCDSB changes PA Day due to upcoming solar eclipse

    Share

    The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has decided to move one of its PA Days so it coincides with the total solar eclipse on April 8.

    A swath of southwestern Ontario will go dark that day as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. The best way to experience the celestial event will be along the path of totality. In southwestern Ontario, that includes Hamilton and St. Catharines.

    MORE: How to experience April’s ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ eclipse

    Many school boards, some not even in the path of totality, have already decided to move their PA Days to April 8.

    The Waterloo Catholic District School Board is the latest on that list along with the school boards for Bluewater, Bruce-Grey, Toronto, Ottawa, and Simcoe.

    The concern is that when the solar eclipse happens, at around 3:18 p.m., young students will look directly at the sun as they walk home from school. Doing that, without proper protection, could cause serious problems such as a partial or complete loss of eyesight.

    At Monday's Board of Directors meeting, the WCDSB said the PA Day on April 19 will be moved up to April 8 to minimize the risk to students during the solar eclipse.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app

    Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial ArriveCan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News