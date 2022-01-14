Wayne Gretzky Parkway reopened in Brantford after concrete fell from overpass
The Wayne Gretzky Parkway Bridge in Brantford was reopened after falling concrete from the overpass closed the roadway for several hours on Friday.
Ontario Provincial Police told CTV News a vehicle struck the overpass while driving under it at around 4:13 p.m.
No injuries were reported but OPP said two vehicles were damaged when they drove over the fallen concrete.
The westbound lanes of the 403 were closed for an investigation.
In a video posted to Twitter, OPP said they wanted to speak to the driver of a black Western Star dump truck that was pulling an excavator and a trailer. They later indicated that the driver had contacted police. OPP also thanked witnesses who helped with their investigation.
OPP reopened westbound lanes on Highway 403 Friday night.
Brantford police issued a statement Saturday morning, saying both northbound and southbound lanes on the Wayne Gretzky Parkway have been reopened but are restricted to one lane in each direction.
At around 3 p.m. Saturday, only the northbound section of the parkway was limited to a single lane and all southbound lanes were open to traffic.
Brantford police added the Ministry of Transportation will be conducting a full assessment of the bridge on Saturday.