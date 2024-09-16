Waterloo woman dies after being struck by her motor vehicle: police
A 67-year-old Waterloo woman has died after police say she was struck by her vehicle, which is believed to have rolled over her.
Emergency services responded to the area of Activa Avenue and Bridlewreath Street around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The cause, including the specifics of how the woman was struck by her own vehicle, are under investigation,” police said in an email to CTV News.
Roadways in the area were closed for several hours for the investigation.
The cause of the collision is under investigation by WRPS’ Traffic Services Unit.
Anyone with information or who may have dash-cam video is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 8856.
