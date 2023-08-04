Waterloo townhome fire causes $300,000 in damages: officials

A Friday afternoon fire caused significant damage to two townhouse units on Harvard Place.

Waterloo Fire Rescue officials said no one was home when six crews responded to the fire just before 5 p.m.

Smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived, but the fire was quickly extinguished.

There was a brief road closure in place during the initial emergency response, but the area was reopened once the fire was out.

Two units were damaged, causing what’s estimated to be at least $300,000 in damages, according to officials.

Investigators were still on scene late Friday evening looking into the cause of the fire. It is not believed to be suspicious.

No injuries were reported.